KU women win battle over Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Tex. (WIBW) - The Kansas women’s basketball team held their own down in Lubbock against the Texas Tech Lady Raiders, winning 78-67.

KU Center Taiyanna Jackson led the way with a double-double, finishing with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Kansas is now 16-7 (6-6) on the year. The Jayhawks will travel to Morgantown to face West Virginia Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

