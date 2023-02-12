KU women win battle over Texas Tech

Kansas guard Zakiyah Franklin during. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Kansas guard Zakiyah Franklin during. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Tex. (WIBW) - The Kansas women’s basketball team held their own down in Lubbock against the Texas Tech Lady Raiders, winning 78-67.

KU Center Taiyanna Jackson led the way with a double-double, finishing with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Kansas is now 16-7 (6-6) on the year. The Jayhawks will travel to Morgantown to face West Virginia Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren James Denter, 49, of Old Monroe, Missouri, is behind bars after officials in Dickinson...
Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana, 1,000 candy bars seized in Dickinson Co. bust
One man suffered an infection from a brown recluse spider bite about five years ago, after...
Pest control expert hospitalized by spider bite, now shares tips to avoid
A car crashed early Friday near S.W. 17th and Mulvane after a high-speed pursuit in Topeka.
Car crashes early Friday after pair of police chases in Topeka
The Pentagon shot down another unidentified object.
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge
Father, son arrested following alleged meth lab fire at Pottawatomie Co. home

Latest News

Kansas State's Desi Sills passes the ball around Texas Tech's De'Vion Harmon (23) and Fardaws...
No. 12 Kansas State upset on the road against Texas Tech
Title Talk: Chiefs Back to the Big Game
WATCH: Title Talk: Chiefs Back to the Big Game
Title Talk: Chiefs Back to the Big Game
Title Talk: Chiefs Back to the Big Game
Kansas head coach Bill Self gestures in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
No. 9 Kansas handles business vs. Oklahoma on the road