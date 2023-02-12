K-State OC Collin Klein turns down job opening, plans to stay

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State football Offensive Coordinator Collin Klein has decided to stay in Manhattan next season.

After interviewing this week with Notre Dame for an opening at the offensive coordinator position, the former K-State QB and current offensive coordinator decided to turn down the job and stay at his alma mater.

The Wildcats finished the 2022 season with a 10-4 record, which featured a Big 12 title and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl.

