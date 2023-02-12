K-State mourns loss of legacy rancher, leader

John "Jack" K. Vanier
John "Jack" K. Vanier(Kansas State University)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is mourning the loss of a legacy rancher and leader in the community, John K. Vanier.

The family of John K. “Jack” Vanier, 94, announced on Saturday, Feb. 11, that the ranching king and Kansas State University alumni passed away on Friday.

“Jack was part of the very fabric of Kansas State University,” said K-State President Richard Linton. “His vision, leadership, advocacy and philanthropy for both Kansas agriculture and our great university goes unmatched. The Vanier family has built an incredible legacy with a remarkable impact for so many, and Jack’s vision laid that foundation. He will be greatly missed by so many, and our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.”

A Salina native and operator of CK Ranch in Brookville - once the largest producer of purebred Hereford cattle in the nation - Vanier also owned ranching interests in Wyoming, Colorado and Oklahoma.

Vanier was also a member and leader in the American Hereford Association, the Kansas Livestock Association, the Boards of Directors of the National Cattlemen’s Association and Archer Daniels Midland.

“Jack Vanier had a larger-than-life personality and was revered for his integrity and loyalty to his family and friends,” said Greg Willems, president and chief executive officer of the KSU Foundation. “His lifelong involvement and generosity in supporting K-State has been truly remarkable. Jack’s humble leadership and unwavering support was treasured by countless leaders at K-State, and we will miss him greatly. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Vanier family on the passing of their patriarch and our magnificent friend.”

K-State indicated that Vanier’s contributions to agriculture, the livestock industry and the university are significant and have touched many.

Vanier is preceded in death by his wife, Donna, an influential K-State philanthropist who passed away in May of 2020.

K-State leaders have offered their condolences to the Vanier family.

