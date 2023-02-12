Former K-State WR Kade Warner explains becoming a Chiefs fan

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ. (WIBW) - Since graduating from Kansas State, Kade Warner is preparing to get to the next level.

Warner is from Arizona and his dad (Kurt), the Hall of Famer played for the Cardinals and said he’s excited to have the Super Bowl back in Arizona.

He talked about how he became a Chiefs fan back in the day:

“When my Dad retired in 2010, my least favorite kind of people were bandwagoners so I hated that. It was the time the Patriots were really good and hop on the bandwagon so that’s not what I wanted to be,” Kade said. “Once my Dad did retired, I got four jerseys from the four worst teams. I got a Jamaal Charles jersey from the Chiefs, Ndamukong Suh of the Lions, Ted Ginn Jr. of the Dolphins and LeGarrette Blount of the Buccaneers. I got all of those teams and liked them for a year and I said, ‘I’ll see what I like’ and they were all terrible. The Chiefs had like 7 pro bowlers at 2-14 and I was like I’m going to ride with this teamwith Charles and Dwyane Bowe and I was lucky enough to pick them and they’ve been good ever since. '

Warner said he’ll be back in Manhattan for a pro day in late March with some of his former teammates, Deuce Vaughn, Felix Anudike Uzomah and a few others.

He also said he greatly appreciates everyone whose supported him through his journey in college and now trying to get a shot at making an NFL roster.

gameday 10:30 am live