Coach Leipold reflects on seeing his former player play in the Super Bowl

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - While Chiefs fans prepare to cheer on Kansas City in the Super Bowl on Sunday, those who are also Jayhawk fans might remember there’s a rookie on the Eagles who used to sport the Crimson and Blue.

Kyron Johnson was drafted in 2022 by Philadelphia, and will take the field in his first Super Bowl as a rookie. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold remembers his first impression of Johnson when he took over the program.

”Mature. Mature beyond his years. Passionate about his time here at KU and helping us turn this program around. Team player,” Leipold said.

Johnson made incredible impacts both on and off the field in Lawrence.

“He’s a natural leader by example. I think he’s just one of those guys that very quickly earns respect from his teammates by how he goes about it,” Leipold added.

He remembers when they knew Johnson had what it took to make it to the next level.

“His willingness and ability with what he did on special teams stood out, but I think he turned a lot of heads when he did his Pro Day here. His 40 time, his speed and everything, his quickness and agility. The whole package started to show that he was a draftable player,” he said.

Though they were only together for one season, Coach Leipold formed a close bond with Johnson, and he’s excited to see him play in the big game.

“So happy for him,” he said. “But to have someone that represented this program on the biggest stage possible is very kinda surreal to see, and awesome for him, and hopefully pays dividends to our program down the road.”

