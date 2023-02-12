Chiefs players welcome Super Sunday babies

It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick...
It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick Allegretti. Allegretti's wife gave birth to twins early Sunday, while Hardman tweeted his girlfriend was in labor. (AP Photos)(AP)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s definitely a Super Sunday for a couple of Kansas City Chiefs players who are welcoming new little ones to Chiefs Kingdom.

Offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife Christina gave birth to twin girls in Chicago. The NFL Network reports Allegretti and his parents FaceTimed family members around 3:30 a.m. Sunday from their hotel lobby.

Allegretti has appeared in every game this season as a backup.

In addition, just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday, wide receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted his girlfriend’s water broke. Hardman and Chariah Gordon announced on Instagram in October that they were expecting a baby boy.

Hardman was placed on injured reserve last week, but posted an Instagram photo arriving with the team in Arizona.

Leading up to the Big Game, attention centered on Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie. She is 38 weeks pregnant and said she’s bringing her OB/GYN to the game. Jason Kelce is the brother of Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce.

