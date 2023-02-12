Chiefs players welcome Super Sunday babies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s definitely a Super Sunday for a couple of Kansas City Chiefs players who are welcoming new little ones to Chiefs Kingdom.

Offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife Christina gave birth to twin girls in Chicago. The NFL Network reports Allegretti and his parents FaceTimed family members around 3:30 a.m. Sunday from their hotel lobby.

Allegretti has appeared in every game this season as a backup.

In addition, just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday, wide receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted his girlfriend’s water broke. Hardman and Chariah Gordon announced on Instagram in October that they were expecting a baby boy.

OMG HER WATER BROKE 👀👀👀 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 12, 2023

Hardman was placed on injured reserve last week, but posted an Instagram photo arriving with the team in Arizona.

Leading up to the Big Game, attention centered on Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie. She is 38 weeks pregnant and said she’s bringing her OB/GYN to the game. Jason Kelce is the brother of Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce.

