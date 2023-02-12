Chiefs fans find a way to tailgate in Glendale before the big game

GLENDALE, AZ. (WIBW) - Though they are not allowed to tailgate in the lots of State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Cheifs and Eagles fans have been finding tailgates throughout the area on the Saturday before.

Fans were welcomed for a tailgate at McFadden’s in Glendale, where they came together to celebrate Super Bowl 57, and have some playful banter with Eagles fans.

More tailgates will occur around the area on gameday.

