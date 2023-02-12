The Big Red One returns from Europe

In a news release, The 1st Infantry Division and Division Artillery Headquarters says they have officially marked their comeback from a 20-month deployment to Europe.(WIBW)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a news release, The 1st Infantry Division and Division Artillery Headquarters says they have officially marked their comeback from a 20-month deployment to Europe. A ceremony encasing their colors will be held Feb. 11th, in support of NATO Allies and other partners.

The headquarters says the uncasing ceremony will signify the completion of the Big Red One’s overseas mission.

The Big Red One assumed the mission in July 2021 as the mission command element. In February 2022 the division headquarters and division artillery headquarters deployed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Throughout the deployment, Big Red One Soldiers enhanced interoperability with NATO Allies and partners by building enduring relationships, developing a common understanding of how they fight, and adopting a shared understanding at every level of command, according to the release.

Upon the 1st Infantry Division returns from Europe, The Big Red One Year of the Noncommissioned Officer will begin. The campaign recognizes the hard work, dedication, and legacy of the NCO Corps.

