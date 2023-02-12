13 Sports talks with Mitch Holthus ahead of Super Bowl 57

PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - 13 Sports’ Katie Maher talked with Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus ahead of Super Bowl 57, where the Chiefs will take on the Eagles in Glendale, Arizona.

Holthus gave his expertise on this run of success the Chiefs have managed to put together over the last five years, how Chiefs Kingdom has changed since his early years with the franchise, and what a win on Sunday would mean for the franchise long-term.

The Chiefs will kickoff with the Eagles in Glendale at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

