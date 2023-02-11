Wichita teen suffers serious injuries in Sedgwick Co. car crash

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita teen suffered serious injuries after being ejected from a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Sedgwick Co.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log, the driver Dakota, Ferran, 18, of Wichita, KS, was traveling Northbound on I135 at 22.4, in a 1997, Ford Thunderbird at around 12:33pm, when he attempted to pass several vehicles on the right shoulder.

Ferran lost control of the vehicle and started sliding to the left. The vehicle left the roadway on the left and struck a metal guardrail, then overturned and rolled into a creek.

Ferran was ejected from the vehicle before it came to rest in the creek. According to the crash log, Ferran was transported to St. Francis with suspected serious injuries.

According to the crash log, Farren was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

