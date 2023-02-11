Topeka auto repair shop celebrates 40 years

Frye's Auto Repair is located at 1320 SW Auburn Rd.
Frye's Auto Repair is located at 1320 SW Auburn Rd.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka auto-repair shop is celebrating four decades in business.

The Greater Topeka Partnership helped Frye’s Auto Repair put on a ribbon cutting for its 40th anniversary.

Owner Joseph Tanner says it’s really about the community they serve.

“It’s a mom-and-pop shop, that way not everyone is just a number,” Tanner said. “We get the customers in and get to know them on a personal level. It’s just a fantastic facility to be working at, and people to be around.”

Frye’s Auto Repair is located at 1320 SW Auburn Rd.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren James Denter, 49, of Old Monroe, Missouri, is behind bars after officials in Dickinson...
Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana, 1,000 candy bars seized in Dickinson Co. bust
Officials respond to a train accident south of Burlingame on Feb. 9, 2023.
Fatality occurs in train accident south of Burlingame
Fitzpatrick, Tylers
New information released into fire that claimed lives of Topeka mom, 2 children
One man suffered an infection from a brown recluse spider bite about five years ago, after...
Pest control expert hospitalized by spider bite, now shares tips to avoid
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!

Latest News

Just 10 days on the job, and the new Washburn University president, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, is...
10 days into her new role, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek explores potential changes to improve educational opportunities
Just 10 days on the job, and the new Washburn University president, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, is...
10 days into her new role, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek explores potential changes to improve educational opportunities
The Auburn-Washburn school district, USD 437, is looking to the city to clear the way for its...
City council to vote on annex ordinance for USD 437 land
Topeka Home Show celebrates 60th anniversary
Contractors, builders gather for Topeka Home Show’s 60th opening day