Topeka auto repair shop celebrates 40 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka auto-repair shop is celebrating four decades in business.

The Greater Topeka Partnership helped Frye’s Auto Repair put on a ribbon cutting for its 40th anniversary.

Owner Joseph Tanner says it’s really about the community they serve.

“It’s a mom-and-pop shop, that way not everyone is just a number,” Tanner said. “We get the customers in and get to know them on a personal level. It’s just a fantastic facility to be working at, and people to be around.”

Frye’s Auto Repair is located at 1320 SW Auburn Rd.

