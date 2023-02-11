Saturday night forecast: Nice weekend, rain and snow chances next week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures this afternoon made it to at least 50 across Northeast Kansas with winds around 10 mph in the east and closer to 15 mph in Central Kansas. Tonight will be mild in the upper 20s with light winds. Skies should be mostly sunny to begin Sunday, but skies will likely become partly cloudy for the late afternoon/evening. Monday is still warm and then storm #1 arrives after midnight Monday night into Tuesday brining widespread rain to the area. We are dry Wednesday and then storm #2 arrives Wednesday night lasting into Thursday. Storm #2 could be our next snowstorm, especially north.

Taking Action:

Prepare for a rainy morning and midday come Valentine’s Day. The rain should come to an end by the afternoon for most areas so the good news is that your evening plans shouldn’t have to contend with any rain. We are tracking a potential winter storm next Wednesday night into Thursday. Things to keep in mind: The track, timing and amounts are still not dependable to begin planning now. We do know that the heaviest snow will be on the northern side of the storm system which RIGHT NOW is forecast to pass through Kansas. At this time, heaviest amounts are taking aim north of I-70 in northern Kansas.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be nice again in the upper 50s and possibly low 60s with southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph and increasing clouds in the afternoon with skies becoming partly cloudy. Sunday night is mild in the upper 20s and we warm to the upper 50s again for Monday with skies clearing to become mostly sunny. Storm #1 arrives after midnight Monday night and lasts into Valentine’s Day.

Storm #1 is likely going to bring widespread rainfall to Northeast Kansas and North-Central Kansas. Rainfall amounts are promising with 0.50″ - 1.00″ possible areawide, maybe more. Conditions will be beyond warm enough Tuesday to avoid any winter weather. Winds will be breezy Tuesday from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. The rain should clear out by Tuesday afternoon and we will be dry Tuesday evening. Wednesday is dry before storm #2 arrives Wednesday night.

Storm #2 is stronger than storm #1 and we will also be colder with storm #2 than with storm #1. This means we could be dealing with a snowstorm next Wednesday night and Thursday. Initially, storm #2 should bring a rain and snow mix to the area Wednesday evening before turning to all snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday. The exact track of storm #2 is not locked in and this system could swing to our north and impact Nebraska more than Kansas. Keep that in mind.

Should storm #2 indeed impact Kansas next Thursday, several inches of snowfall are looking likely. After storm #2 exits to the east we stay chilly on Friday but gradually warm to the 50s again for next weekend.

