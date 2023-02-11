Saturday forecast: Warmer for the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a cool day yesterday we are tracking a nice warmup for this weekend. You may have to contend with frost on your windshield this morning with temperatures cold mostly in the teens, but this afternoon will be a great day. We are expecting highs in the low 50s, sunny skies and light southwest winds around 10 mph. We see increasing clouds for Sunday with partly cloudy skies but temperatures will keep rising with highs in the upper 50s Sunday with breezy south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Taking Action:

North-Central Kansas may be dealing with high fire danger this afternoon with winds there being a little stronger gusting to around 25 mph today and relative humidity around 25%. Outdoor burning is not advised. We introduce a few widespread rain and possibly snow events next week. Between Monday and Thursday, the latest data suggests we could see a widespread 1″ - 1.50″ of rainfall. Snow totals look heaviest in Nebraska Wednesday night and Thursday and not as high here in Kansas, but a couple inches in possible. Continue checking back for updates on snowfall.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds S around 10 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.

The nice weather continues into Monday with a few clouds during the day and temperatures nice once again in the mid to upper 50s. Our next chance for rain arrives after dark Monday night lasting into Tuesday.

Rainfall is looking likely and widespread Monday night into Tuesday with rainfall totals also looking nice between 0.50″-1.00″ through Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday should be mild in the low 50s, but the clouds and rainfall may hold temperatures closer to 50º. Winds will be breezy Tuesday from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph. Rain should come to a complete end before Tuesday evening and Wednesday is dry with a breezy east wind.

Another chance for precipitation arrives Wednesday night and this time we will be colder with a chance for snow Thursday morning. We will likely begin Wednesday night with a rain/snow mix before we see a complete transition to snow overnight Wednesday with lingering snow showers likely Thursday morning. There are early indications that this very well could turn into a snowstorm so stay poste don updates.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.