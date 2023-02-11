No. 9 Kansas handles business vs. Oklahoma on the road

Kansas guard Gradey Dick. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas guard Gradey Dick. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORMAN, Okla. (WIBW) - The 9th-ranked Jayhawks handled business on the road in Norman against the Oklahoma Sooners 78-55.

Kansas got off to a sluggish start, hitting only two of their first 14 shots and trailing for most of the first half, but the Jayhawks took their first lead at the 6:44 mark in the first half and went on an immediate 16-4 run to end the half.

Oklahoma brought the score to within five points to start off the second half, but the Jayhawks extended their lead the rest of the way en route to their victory.

Four Jayhawks finished in double-figures in scoring, with Jalen Wilson leading the charge with 18 points.

Kansas improves to 20-5 on the season, making this their 34th consecutive season with 20+ wins, the longest active streak in the NCAA. They are also 8-4 against Big 12 foes.

The Jayhawks will stay on the road to face Oklahoma State in Stillwater Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 8:00 p.m.

