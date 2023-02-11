KC Sports Commission gives updates on NFL Draft while in Arizona

By Katie Maher
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Sports Commission Director spoke to the media about updates on the 2023 NFL Draft while out in Arizona for the Super Bowl.

“We had to come back, and really with the Chiefs and the city say, ‘can we make this happen’ and of course that answer was yes. “Then that work was how do we prove to the NFL that it needs to happen here. And that took a few years to get that done, we were told no a time or two. but now we’re ready here to make that happen,” said Kathy Nelson.

While excitement continues to build for Chiefs fans at Super Bowl 57, they have even more to be excited about in two months.

The draft will kick off in the Union Station area on Thursday, April 27.

