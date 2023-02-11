KC holds last Red Friday ‘Red Kingdom Rally’ before Super Bowl on Sunday

Chiefs fans get amped for big game via rally in Power & Light District
By Emily Rittman
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City officially kicked off Super Bowl weekend with a Red Kingdom Rally Friday night in the Kansas City Power & Light District.

Chiefs fans packed the entertainment district for live music, DJs, contests and giveaways ahead of Sunday’s watch party.

Fans can celebrate at the Red Kingdom Block Party on Sunday, Feb. 12 starting at 10 a.m.

For more information click here.

