Joint Maintenance Facility held its ribbon cutting ceremony

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - City officials and construction representatives presided over a public dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony today inside the City’s brand-new joint maintenance facility, located southeast of U.S. 24 at 1000 Levee Drive.

The event, held in the north vehicle repair and maintenance bay, began with comments from City Manager Ron Fehr; Mayor Mark Hatesohl; Patrick Schaub, principal architect with BBN Architects, Inc.; Kyle Montoya, project manager with McCown Gordon, which built the JMF; and Public Works Director Rob Ott.

”It’s been a long time coming, it’s something for the employees and I hope that this facility will help develop future leaders retain and attract new employees that continue to make this community so wonderful that we all get to enjoy.” said Ott.

Once the ceremony was over, attendees were guided through parts of the main indoor facility to three different locations, where City employees talked about the space and the work that will be performed there. These spaces included the fleet maintenance, office, and operational shops/indoor vehicle storage areas.

Divisions that will be migrating their employees, vehicles, equipment, and operations to the JMF over the next month and a half are the Public Works Department’s fleet, sewer maintenance, stormwater, street maintenance, utilities, and water distribution divisions, as well as the Parks and Recreation Department’s forestry, horticulture, and park maintenance divisions.

The next significant construction work planned for the area is the improvement of the intersection of Levee Drive and U.S. 24, to allow for safer access to the facility. At the January 24 City Commission meeting, a construction contract was approved to signalize the intersection to facilitate the increased traffic entering and exiting the Municipal Services Facility. The Kansas Department of Transportation will be funding up to $800,000 of this $1.3 million project.

Ott says he was shocked to have the facility named after him but is glad to be a part of the project.

