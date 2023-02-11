The Fan Experience is bringing a lot of smiles and fun for Super Bowl 57

GLENDALE, AZ. (WIBW) - An experience fans certainly love and continue to show out for ahead of Super Bowl 57.

As parents and relatives watch their kids go through drills, older generation of Chiefs fans are enjoying what Kansas City as done.

“Andy Reid has done a spectacular job. We have awesome coaches, tremendously skillful players. One guys down, the next guy is up, it’s just phenomenal to see my Chiefs do this,” Mitch Monson said.

Vince Lovergine - “If they win, would you mark this as the start of a dynasty?”... “I already have. Growing up with 40 years of losing, it’s a dynasty to me already. One was awesome, the others were great,” Denny Meyer said.

As for the younger generation, they’re soaking it all in.

Vince Lovergine - “How cool is this experience to do all all kinds of different things.” … It’s really fun,” Liam Taylor said. “The line was pretty long... it’s still a lot of fun, it’s worth it,” Bennett Conklin said. Vince - “Who do you guys having win the Super Bowl? Chiefs, I want the Chiefs but I think the Eagles are going to win,” Bennett said. “Eagles are going to get the first touchdown,” Taylor said.

13 Sports talked with another young fan Michael Cassani who’s enjoying his first Super Bowl experience.

Vince Lovergine - “How fun is this team to watch every day with Travis Kelce, you got Chris Jones,”... “It’s really fun because Travis Kelce catches everything”... Vince - “How special is it to be with your family with all of this stuff... “It’s awesome.” Cassani said.

