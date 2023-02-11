ESPN’s College Gameday is heading to Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - ESPN announced Saturday that their headline college basketball show College Gameday is headed to Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence Saturday, Feb. 18 ahead of a Top 25 matchup between Kansas and Baylor.

This will be their 25th appearance at Allen Fieldhouse since the show began covering basketball in 2005.

The last time College Gameday arrived in Lawrence for basketball was in the 2021-22 season ahead of the Jayhawks basketball game vs. Kentucky. Kansas would lose at home 80-62.

The football version of the show was in Lawrence for the first time ever Oct. 8, 2022 for their matchup against TCU.

The show will begin at 10:00 a.m.

