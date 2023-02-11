Countryside United Methodist Church appoints first indigenous bishop

By Marlon Martinez
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family, friends and the community witnessed a historical moment after the first indigenous bishop was appointed.

Bishop David Wilson was appointed on Saturday morning at Countryside United Methodist Church. Cheers and claps filled the church as Wilson accepted the appointment. Wilson said it’s a huge honor to serve the church and his people.

“Awesome responsibility for two or three things,” said Wilson. “One is first of all to serve as the Bishop, but to represent the indigenous peoples around the world, where ever they happen to be from.”

Wilson is the first indigenous bishop in the Methodist Church at a global level. He said being in this position allows him to be a greater voice for the indigenous community.

“Working with the churches and legislators,” said Wilson. “To help address some of these issues. To really work for justice towards our people, this area, and also around the world.”

The service, filled with dozens of people, included a presentation from a tribal choir, a spiritual dance, and the gifting of a traditional Native American blanket, symbolizing respect, honor and trust. Vance Blackfox, a longtime friend of Bishop Wilson, said this is a major milestone for the indigenous community.

“This day is for native people,” said Blackfox. It’s one that we are celebrating; it is one that is important for us to celebrate.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

