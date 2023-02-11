Contractors, builders gather for Topeka Home Show’s 60th opening day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Home Show is hosting its 60th annual Home Show at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Over 125 contractors and builders are showcasing their goods and services at the home show that kicked off Friday morning. Many, like Lynda Fisher, owner of Fisher’s Bath and Sink, said they’ve been preparing for this day.

“It’s our once-a-year event,” said Fisher. “It’s like our Super Bowl of the year.”

The event kicked off at 11:45 a.m. with a ribbon cutting by the Greater Topeka Partnership in honor of the Topeka Area Building Association’s 60th anniversary. Top local builders and contractors brought their latest home renovations, patios, fountains, and plants. Katy Nelson, CEO of the Topeka Area Building Association, said shoppers can expect everything.

“We have builders and remodelers,” said Nelson. “Anything and everything that has to do with a home is a one-stop shop right here.”

Nelson said having the event in Topeka allows local home owners and renters to not have to travel far for their home goods.

“I hear all the time. “I go to go to Lawrence, I go to go to Kansas City.” “Why? “We have the world’s best builders right here in Topeka; we have everything in Topeka that you can get in Kansas City.”

The event will continue throughout the weekend, Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Terry Fritz, owner of Mosquito Joe, said the event is a great opportunity for the community and vendors.

“It’s just a wonderful opportunity. Connect with the community, show them what we can do; hopefully improve their lives. Something that their looking for and it’s just fun to visit with people and it’s fun visiting with the other vendors.”

You can purchase tickets for $8 at the door.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.