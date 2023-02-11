City council to vote on annex ordinance for USD 437 land

Land owned by Auburn-Washburn School District on SW Urish Rd. next to the Mission Township Fire...
Land owned by Auburn-Washburn School District on SW Urish Rd. next to the Mission Township Fire Station.(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn school district, USD 437, is looking to the city to clear the way for its new school building.

The Topeka City Council’s next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, will include a vote to annex a site at 29th and Auburn for a new middle school. USD 437 voters approved a $145 million bond in April 2022, including the $64 million needed to build the new school.

If the council approves the ordinance, the school district has permission to begin construction of the new building. The ordinance indicates the move will not cost the city anything.

The council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. To view the council’s upcoming agenda with information about the ordinance, click HERE.

