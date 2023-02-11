The Chiefs offense proved the preseason doubters wrong

PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - It’s almost time for the Chiefs to take on the Eagles in Super Bowl 57.

Looking back at the preseason, this team had a lot of doubters about their offensive success given the loss of Tyreek Hill. But now the No. 1 offense in the league is gearing up to take on the No. 1 defense on the biggest stage in the NFL.

“We’re the number one offense in the league too. They have a great defense, we have a great offense, we got a great football team. We wouldn’t be in the Super Bowl if we didn’t,” said Marquez Valdes-Scantling

“Yeah it’s special. I think the group of guys we have ever since we started in training camp we knew the guys we had in the room and what we could do. And I think if we just put it all together, and take it one game at a time, and try to get better at something each and every week, we’d be fine,” Blake Bell said.

That’s exactly what this offense did throughout the season. Patrick Mahomes was able to spread the wealth to more guys than people could’ve imagined. That success all starts up front with the offensive line.

“A ton of really talented guys that work really well together,” Creed Humphrey said about the o-line. “You know protecting Pat really well has been big for us, and running the ball efficiently has been huge for us too.”

According to Mahomes’ favorite target Travis Kelce, this offensive success can be chalked up to no one more than the big guy in charge.

“Why am I always open? I say it all the time, Andy Reid baby. Big Red he can dial stuff up at the right time, create some things at the right time, and then on top of that, everybody’s doing their job,” Kelce said.

Plus, the rookies have done their job exceptionally well this season. The young roster was a big contributor to the preseason doubts, but now they’re playing in their first Super Bowl, and the veterans are impressed.

“It’s been great to see that they’ve been calm, cool, and collected,” said Valdes-Scantling. “They’ve been playing well all year, making plays in crunch time. I think we got the most rookies played by any team this year.”

All that matters to this offense is where they’ve ended up in February.

“At the end of the season it’s only two teams standing, and look who one of them is,” said Jerick McKinnon.

