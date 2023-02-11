Axtell Community Store held its grand opening

AXTELL, Kan. (WIBW) - As many small towns across the state don’t have the access to shop at a local grocery store that isn’t the case anymore for the small town of Axtell in Northeast Kansas. Axtell Community Grocery held a soft opening on January 18th but today held its grand opening.

“It’s awesome, I’m not familiar with Axtell, I’ve just been here for just a little over a month but I’m starting to know everybody’s name and again it’s a big community they came and helped build the store themselves we had so many volunteers doing all this stuff, it was awesome,” said Bob Lozier, store manager.

The store has many things inside that you would see in a big grocery store like Walmart.

“We have Arby’s horsy sauce, we have all kinds of different flavors of ice cream, fresh produce which is really good which this town has really been hurting for and they wanted some fresh produce and we have that now but we carry the majority of everything here like any other big grocery store,” said Lozier.

With there being no grocery store in the town of Axtell for about a year, many in the community and surrounding areas are grateful to be able to shop locally.

“Being from a small town just look what this community did here, it’s just unreal what people can do in this small town when they get together and they’re all pulling the same way,” said Roland Peschel, custom and former store manager.

Lozier says anyone visiting the town of Axtell is always welcome to stop by and shop.

“If you’re ever in Axtell you should stop in and see us we’re a small little town but we have a huge heart and we’re here to serve anybody that comes through and everybody,” said Lozier.

The new store has the back door of the old store in the front as Lozier said this was all possible because of community support.

