10 days into her new role, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek explores potential changes to improve educational opportunities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just 10 days on the job, and the new Washburn University president, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, is talking about bold moves on campus to enhance and consolidate programs and operations.

Dr. Mazachek started her tenure on Feb. 1 as the 15th president of Washburn University. Mazachek spent 30 years with Washburn in various leadership roles -- as the Vice President of Academic Affairs, Assistant Professor of Accounting, and the School of Business Dean -- and she just returned to lead the Ichabods after serving a year as the president of Midwestern State University in Texas.

”We are integral to creating the workforce of the future for our community. We are a magnet for bringing new people to Topeka,” said Dr. Mazachek.

As Dr. Mazachek settles into her new role, one of her priorities is figuring out how to rearrange and renovate some current campus facilities. Dr. Mazachek says she and her team are carefully looking at how to consolidate some campus classes, departments, and operations once the university’s new law school opens in the summer of 2023.

“We’re opening our new law school. Which is going to create some opportunities for us to move some things around campus.”

Another top priority Mazachek has set her sights on is creating a consolidated learning experience for healthcare students and increasing its healthcare education footprint.

“About 35% of our students on both campuses are health care related and we are looking to integrate all of our healthcare together,” said Dr. Mazachek. “and the first building we’ll be working to renovate and prepare is a simulation hospital. Where we will bring together all of the students to do simulation together.”

Mazachek even thinks the current Mabee Library might be a great place to offer a simulation hospital for its healthcare students and maybe consider the current law school library as becoming a replacement library.

“It has allowed us to rethink how we best situate programs around the campus.”

“Now this is several years... It’ll take us several years to do this because we have to renovate space.”

Mazachek says she has several key positions to fill at the university, and she and her team have to find new ways to attract students at a time when so many are going straight into the workforce.

The potential building changes, renovations, and ideas are early concepts currently being discussed by Dr. Mazachek and other Washburn leaders.

