Topeka Area Building Association opens 60th annual Home Show on Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 125 vendors will be showcasing their goods and services at the 60th annual Topeka Home Show on this weekend at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

The show, which is sponsored by the Topeka Area Building Association, will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Stormont Vail Events Center, located near S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard.

The event will feature displays of custom-made wood products; carpet and flooring; heating and air-conditioning systems; windows; doors; and patio items.

Katy Nelson, chief executive director of the Topeka Area Building Association, said the Home Show offers an expanded array of displays.

“We have really, really increased everything that we do here,” Nelson said. “We have anything you could possibly want, from a cutting board down to a brand-new home.

“There’s plenty of things to see. There’s plenty of things to do. If you’re even looking for financing -- you just maybe need financing for a house or a car -- that’s here, as well. Everything is one-stop shop. We’re right here.”

Admission to the Topeka Home Show is $5.

For more information, visit the Topeka Area Building Association https://www.facebook.com/topekabuilders/

