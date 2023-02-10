Super Bowl 57 entertainers speak ahead of their big show

By Katie Maher
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - Rihanna, Chris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph spoke in a moderated discussion ahead of their big performances on Sunday during the Super Bowl.

“This was not on my bucket list and was not anything I ever imagined that I would do. So to get that call. Are you sure? You, me. And I’m so honored,” said Babyface, who will be singing America the Beautiful.

“It’s one of those calls, you think you’re not going to get right? And then you get the call and you’re like, okay, let’s do this,” said Chris Stapleton. He’ll be taking on National Anthem duties.

Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform Lift Every Voice and Sing pregame. Then halftime brings around the main event: Rihanna.

“That’s what this show is going to be, it’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together. And you only have 13 minutes. That’s a challenge. So you’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 30 minutes,” she said.

