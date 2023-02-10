Shawnee Co. plans hiring fair, touts Events Center improvements

Shawnee Co. Commissioner Kevin Cook gave an update on Eye on NE Kansas
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is headed into a busy season of events, and they’re looking for people to join their team.

Commissioner Kevin Cook visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss those topics. He said the county is looking to hire in a variety of departments, from seasonal workers for Parks and Rec, to public works, the courts, health department and more.

The county is hosting a career fair 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, March 16 at the Shawnee Co. Health Dept., 2600 SW East Circle Dr. However, Cook stressed people can check job openings any time at www.snco.us/oasys.

Cook also said the county is looking forward to seeing the Stormont Vail Events Center get fully back into operations, with renovations and upgrades complete, and moving past the pandemic. The Home Show is this weekend, a boxing event being aired live on Showtime is Feb. 17, and other events follow. Cook said people attending events will see upgraded concession offerings as well.

Cook said commissioners will start to hold work sessions so they can more fully discuss issues. With only three commissioners, he explained that they cannot exchange calls or hold conversations with each other outside of a meeting - because even speaking with only one other commissioner would bring a majority. He said the work sessions will allow more time for them to talk and ask questions and brainstorm with each other.

