Sam has been at Helping Hands for 100 days, and thinks a family would be super!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands’ current longest-term resident paid a visit to Eye on NE Kansas to show off his super spirit.

Sam is a two-year-old pit bull mix who donned a Chiefs jersey for his TV time. Sam just passed 100 days at the shelter. His adoption fee is fully sponsored, meaning it would be free to make him part of a fur-ever home.

Emi Griess with Helping Hands Humane Society also shared information about an upcoming open house at the shelter, and how they’re looking forward to Paws in the Park in April.

Watch the video to see how Sam likes to cuddle!

