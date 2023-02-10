Riley County addresses the risk of fentanyl

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With fentanyl becoming very dangerous across the state, Riley County has made it a message to address.

On the street, it’s known by names like dirty thirty but officially, it’s fentanyl. It caused one overdose in Riley County in 2019 as that number jumped to 25 in 2022.

“Our narcotics unit has recognized the doubtee of fentanyl and it has become a primary focus of the unit to eradicate fentanyl from the public were noticing an increase in juvenile overdose,” said Lt. Schuck, RCPD.

The Riley County Health Department also joined the fight. New community health educator, Asia Sampson, is taking the message to schools.

“Always participate in extracurricular activities and staying on the right track as far as like not partaking in recreational drug use is always a good message that I try to push out because like I said one pill can kill and that’s what we’re trying to inform children,” said Sampson.

Narcan can reverse the effects of fentanyl as health departments, probation officers, and some schools now have it on hand.

“We’ve partnered with Kansas state university USD 383 and a physician from the emergency room at via Christi hospital specifically were trying to find a way to get the message out specifically to juveniles how dangerous this drug can be,” said Lt. Schuck.

Riley County attorney Barry Wilkerson says last year’s overdoses happened in people as young as 13.

“We really need to make sure that as a prosecutor’s office that we take a very hard approach in the criminal justice system takes a hard approach and to make sure that we send a strong message that if you sell and distribute fentanyl in riley county you’re going to go to prison and thats a message that really needs to be communicated,” said Wilkerson.

Parents should be aware of their children’s surroundings at all times such as on the playground or anywhere else as fentanyl has been known to be called skittles showing bright colors such as red, blue, yellow, and orange.

“Stay active in your children’s life listen to what they are telling you just always ask more questions than none because we don’t always know what they’re going through at school or what they’re going through when we’re at work so just stay active and communication,” said Sampson.

Wilkerson also mentioned if anyone in the community has concerns with people regarding fentanyl to contact law enforcement and save someone’s life.

