Pest control expert hospitalized by spider bite, now shares tips to avoid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man suffered an infection from a brown recluse spider bite about five years ago, after undergoing surgery in a hospital, he decided to create a pest control business, and now, he is on a mission to inform others how to reduce the chance of being bitten by venomous spiders commonly found in the area.

Brent Boles was cleaning out his garage in 2018 when he was bitten by a brown recluse spider. Boles said the day after the bite, he had an itchy arm, but three days later, he was prescribed antibiotics from the doctor’s office, and then five days later, he had to undergo surgery.

“I was cleaning out a garage in 2018 and I didn’t know when it happened. But I grabbed a box, and on the exterior of the box, I smashed a brown recluse spider that bit me prior to me killing it,” said Boles. “I didn’t know it at the time.”

Boyles described the brown recluse spider as a very common spider in the area that most people are aware of but said there are other spiders to look out for.

“I think the brown recluse spider is probably the one that people know the best,” said Boles. “I think you also should have concerns about the black widow. The female black widow is highly poisonous and dangerous to infants, people over 60 years old, and or have health-related issues. And then, the yellow sack spider, although not highly dangerous, it is often mistaken for the brown recluse spiders when people are bitten by them because they are common and they are house spiders.”

According to Boles, a bite from a black widow spider can cause a sharp pinprick-like pain, which can eventually become numb. However, the bite has the potential to lead to breathing problems, heart issues, high blood pressure, severe muscle pain, and cramping that has caused hospitalization in some cases. While bites from yellow sac spiders can cause redness, swelling, burning, headaches, nausea, and vomiting. One thing to note about the yellow sac spider is that they normally hunt at night, so this spider can bite a person while they sleep.

To reduce the chance of being bitten by a venomous spider, Boles shared some tips that could help.

“One thing people can do to reduce the likelihood of getting bitten by a spider is reducing the clutter on the floor,” said Boles. “Storage areas — be careful of any area that you go into that hasn’t been touched in a while. If you have shoes on the floor or clothes on the floor — make sure you clear those in a way that’s safe before you put them on. Seal your house, around the cracks, the crevices, the foundation, the doors — areas in which spiders are going to come in. The best way to prevent spiders is to reduce the insect population inside your house and around your house. Spiders feed on other insects, so the first step, reduce the insect population.”

Other tips to try are:

Store clothes in tightly closed storage containers rather than boxes.

When possible, store all items in sealed containers.

Look inside a cabinet before reaching in to grab something.

Clean well underneath beds.

Regularly dust and sweep areas, likely to attract spiders.

Seal cracks and crevices around entrances and windows. This reduces the number of entryways into your home.

Eliminate spiders’ food source. Rid your space of the bugs that attract them.

Place glue monitoring boards in areas of concern.

Call the professionals.

Ever since Boles was hospitalized from that bite, he started Green Pest Solutions. A business that inspects the cracks and crevices of property and knocks down cobwebs while using safe products and methods such as liquid, dust, and granular treatments.

“After 2018, it motivated me to look for an alternative that was not being offered in the marketplace,” said Boles. “That was safe for children and pets and in the office work environment, and so, we started green pest solutions right after that.”

To learn more about Green Pest Solutions, call 785-596-0446 or visit their website.

