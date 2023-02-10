Lawrence man convicted in 2014 sexual battery case

On February 9, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that a jury returned guilty...
On February 9, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that a jury returned guilty verdicts on two counts of aggravated sexual battery against Axel R. Bordelon, 30, of Lawrence. The 2014 case involved then-19-year-old, Bordelon, who was a University of Kansas student at the time.(Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been found guilty on two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

On February 9, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that a jury returned guilty verdicts on two counts of aggravated sexual battery against Axel R. Bordelon, 30, of Lawrence, for a 2014 case. At the time, Bordelon was a 19-year-old University of Kansas student.

The District Attorney’s office indicated that the two incidents occurred in 2014 — the first in July 2014 and the second in November 2014.

Bordelon was acquitted by the jury on one count of attempted rape and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy. Additionally, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on three other counts that included one count of rape and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.

The State was represented by Assistant District Attorney Ricardo Leal and Assistant District Attorney Samantha Foster and investigated by the Lawrence Police Department. The case was set for further scheduling by Judge Sally D. Pokorny for 3 p.m., March 1, 2023, at the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center. Bordelon faces between 31 and 136 months for each count of aggravated sexual battery and will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

“This jury’s verdict demonstrates that this community has no tolerance for act of sexual violence,” District Attorney Valdez said. “These are always difficult cases and we appreciate the jury’s hard work.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren James Denter, 49, of Old Monroe, Missouri, is behind bars after officials in Dickinson...
Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana, 1,000 candy bars seized in Dickinson Co. bust
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Patricia Nichols (left), Sheila Walker (center), Marques Cates (right).
Three arrested after loaded syringes, guns, drugs found during traffic stop
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
Officials respond to a train accident south of Burlingame on Feb. 9, 2023.
Fatality occurs in train accident south of Burlingame

Latest News

Students from Christ the King Catholic School collected nearly 3,000 cans to donate to the...
Christ The King’s food drive collects nearly 3,000 canned food for Project Topeka
One man suffered an infection from a brown recluse spider bite about five years ago, after...
Pest control expert hospitalized by spider bite, now shares tips to avoid
Rep. Vic Miller said he believes Kansans are ready to legalize marijuana and that...
Kansas House minority leader unveils cannabis amnesty bill
One man suffered an infection from a brown recluse spider bite about five years ago, after...
Pest control expert hospitalized by spider bite, now shares tips to avoid