Lawrence man convicted in 2014 sexual battery case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been found guilty on two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

On February 9, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that a jury returned guilty verdicts on two counts of aggravated sexual battery against Axel R. Bordelon, 30, of Lawrence, for a 2014 case. At the time, Bordelon was a 19-year-old University of Kansas student.

The District Attorney’s office indicated that the two incidents occurred in 2014 — the first in July 2014 and the second in November 2014.

Bordelon was acquitted by the jury on one count of attempted rape and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy. Additionally, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on three other counts that included one count of rape and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.

The State was represented by Assistant District Attorney Ricardo Leal and Assistant District Attorney Samantha Foster and investigated by the Lawrence Police Department. The case was set for further scheduling by Judge Sally D. Pokorny for 3 p.m., March 1, 2023, at the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center. Bordelon faces between 31 and 136 months for each count of aggravated sexual battery and will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

“This jury’s verdict demonstrates that this community has no tolerance for act of sexual violence,” District Attorney Valdez said. “These are always difficult cases and we appreciate the jury’s hard work.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.