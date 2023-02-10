KC Sports Commission reveals first renderings of NFL Draft site

Renderings showing what the NFL Draft in Kansas City will look like in April.
Renderings showing what the NFL Draft in Kansas City will look like in April.(National Football League and Kansas City Sports Commission)
By Mark Poulose
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Super Bowl isn’t the only big event on the horizon for Kansas City football fans. Kansas City will also host the NFL Draft in April!

On Friday, the KC Sports Commission released renderings of the NFL Draft site.

The stage will be in front of Union Station. There will also be events for fans in the lawn that stretches between Union Station and Liberty Memorial.

KC Sports Commission President and CEO Kathy Nelson says the NFL Draft will have a massive economic impact on Kansas City.

“We think, at a conservative number, probably $120 million in economic lift,” said Nelson. “Maybe closer to $150 million, and I think that’s conservative. If it’s sunny and 70 like Kansas City is known for, then I think it would be even more than that.”

In addition to the economic impact, Kansas City will step onto the national stage. Nelson said that will bring other great things to Kansas City.

“Everything we do is an opportunity to look at what’s next,” Nelson said. “By doing what we’re doing, hosting these big events, and building new venues to host the best and the brightest, there certainly is a door opening for us.”

If you are interested in attending the NFL Draft, the event is free and open to the public.

The first round will be held on Thursday, April 27. Rounds two and three will be on Friday, April 28. Rounds four-seven will be on Saturday, April 29.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren James Denter, 49, of Old Monroe, Missouri, is behind bars after officials in Dickinson...
Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana, 1,000 candy bars seized in Dickinson Co. bust
Officials respond to a train accident south of Burlingame on Feb. 9, 2023.
Fatality occurs in train accident south of Burlingame
Fitzpatrick, Tylers
New information released into fire that claimed lives of Topeka mom, 2 children
One man suffered an infection from a brown recluse spider bite about five years ago, after...
Pest control expert hospitalized by spider bite, now shares tips to avoid
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!

Latest News

Just 10 days on the job, and the new Washburn University president, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, is...
10 days into her new role, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek explores potential changes to improve educational opportunities
Just 10 days on the job, and the new Washburn University president, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, is...
10 days into her new role, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek explores potential changes to improve educational opportunities
The Auburn-Washburn school district, USD 437, is looking to the city to clear the way for its...
City council to vote on annex ordinance for USD 437 land
Topeka Home Show celebrates 60th anniversary
Contractors, builders gather for Topeka Home Show’s 60th opening day
Topeka Home Show celebrates 60th anniversary
Topeka Home Show celebrates 60th anniversary