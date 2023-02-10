Junction City celebrates its birthday with a special surprise

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City held its 164th birthday celebration today with a special surprise.

The celebration was held in front of Central National Bank to unveil a Junction City statue. The statue was in honor of Junction City and EJ and Eunice Rolfs. Both of them were very grateful for this honor and it showed with the community there.

”No community is going to prosper unless everyone is united behind common goals and I think this is emblematic of unity that Junction City pulled together. I think it’s going to spell great things for our community.” said Rolfs.

The family has been in business with Central National Bank since 1884.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.