Junction City celebrates its birthday with a special surprise

By Joseph Robben
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City held its 164th birthday celebration today with a special surprise.

The celebration was held in front of Central National Bank to unveil a Junction City statue. The statue was in honor of Junction City and EJ and Eunice Rolfs. Both of them were very grateful for this honor and it showed with the community there.

”No community is going to prosper unless everyone is united behind common goals and I think this is emblematic of unity that Junction City pulled together. I think it’s going to spell great things for our community.” said Rolfs.

The family has been in business with Central National Bank since 1884.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren James Denter, 49, of Old Monroe, Missouri, is behind bars after officials in Dickinson...
Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana, 1,000 candy bars seized in Dickinson Co. bust
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Patricia Nichols (left), Sheila Walker (center), Marques Cates (right).
Three arrested after loaded syringes, guns, drugs found during traffic stop
Officials respond to a train accident south of Burlingame on Feb. 9, 2023.
Fatality occurs in train accident south of Burlingame
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!

Latest News

Junction City celebrates its birthday with special surprise
Junction City celebrates its birthday with special surprise
Wilkerson also mentioned if anyone in the community has concerns with people regarding fentanyl...
Riley County addresses the risk of fentanyl
Riley County addresses the dangerous drug of fentanyl
Riley County addresses the dangerous drug of fentanyl
Vegetables and bite-size desserts are a couple tricks to keep big game snacking a little...
Develop game plan to keep from fumbling diet during big game