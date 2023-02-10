Friday forecast: Sunny but cool, warming this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the cool day with another cold night before a warming trend begins this weekend and continues next week. We’re monitoring 2 storm systems next week, one that will remain all rain and one that could bring all types of precipitation with a strong cold front.

Taking Action:

Quiet weather through Monday. The only concern is that the fire danger will be elevated mainly in north-central KS Saturday. Next week’s weather pattern is pretty consistent between the computer models, just specific details are unknown like on how much precipitation we’ll get which will be important toward the end of the week on how much snow could potentially accumulate.

Normal High: 44/Normal Low: 23 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds N 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph mainly this morning, winds weaken this afternoon.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid teens to mid 20s (it is worth nothing that some models keep lows in the 20s while others have lows in the teens so forecasting a colder bias with most spots in the teens). Winds light to calm in the evening with a south wind around 5 mph late.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S/SW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Monday is trending to be the pick day of the next 8 with highs in the 50s and a break from the winds at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Rain moves in Monday night and lasts through at least Tuesday evening with dry conditions on Wednesday before another storm system moves in to end the week. Forecasting 50° on Tuesday despite models indicating warmer temperatures but think rain will keep it from getting too mild.

The end of the week is going to be monitored closely because this does have the potential to bring us a couple inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning and a big cool down from what it will be on Wednesday. Depending how much snow we end up getting will depend how quickly temperatures rebound Friday into next weekend.

