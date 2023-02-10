Father, son arrested following alleged meth lab fire at Pottawatomie Co. home

LOUISVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a meth lab sparked a fire and landed a father and son behind bars.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office said crews were called just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to a mobile home fire in the 400 block of E. Plum St. in Louisville.

Emergency crews found Odis Parker, 80, and Odis Parker, Jr., 47, outside the home with minor injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies then learned there was a methamphetamine lab inside the home.

Authorities say a search once the fire was out led to both Parkers being arrested on charges of manufacturing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance.

The elder Parker was booked on additional charges of criminal use of weapons, and possessing a stimulant, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Parker, Jr. faces addition charges of arson by manufacturing a controlled substance and aggravated battery. Both are held on $10,000 bonds.

The Sheriff’s Office says Pottawatomie Co. Consolidated Fire, Wamego Fire, Pottawatomie Co. EMS, Kansas State Fire Marshal, Riley Co. Police and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation assisted on the investigation.

