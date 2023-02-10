Crews working to repair broken water main in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were working Friday morning to repair a broken water main along a busy street just west of the Washburn University campus in west-central Topeka.

The break was observed by 13 NEWS around 5:15 a.m. at S.W. 17th and High.

Water at that time could be seen running east and north from the break, which appeared to be on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Repair crews were on the scene as of 7:30 a.m. Friday.

City officials said residents in the area would be without water starting around 9 a.m. as repairs were being made.

Water service will remain off until repairs have been completed, city officials said.

