Crews working to repair broken water main in west-central Topeka

Crews were working Friday morning to repair a broken water main on the northwest corner of S.W....
Crews were working Friday morning to repair a broken water main on the northwest corner of S.W. 17th and High in west-central Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were working Friday morning to repair a broken water main along a busy street just west of the Washburn University campus in west-central Topeka.

The break was observed by 13 NEWS around 5:15 a.m. at S.W. 17th and High.

Water at that time could be seen running east and north from the break, which appeared to be on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Repair crews were on the scene as of 7:30 a.m. Friday.

City officials said residents in the area would be without water starting around 9 a.m. as repairs were being made.

Water service will remain off until repairs have been completed, city officials said.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials respond to a train accident south of Burlingame on Feb. 9, 2023.
Fatality occurs in train accident south of Burlingame
Fitzpatrick, Tylers
New information released into fire that claimed lives of Topeka mom, 2 children
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
A male suspect and the suspect vehicle in a theft from Manhattan's Menards on Feb. 5, 2023.
Officials release pictures of Manhattan Menards theft suspect
One man suffered an infection from a brown recluse spider bite about five years ago, after...
Pest control expert hospitalized by spider bite, now shares tips to avoid

Latest News

A car crashed early Friday near S.W. 17th and Mulvane after a high-speed pursuit in Topeka.
Car crashes after high-speed chase in Topeka
A few storm systems next week
Cool today, warming this weekend
The family has been in business with Central National Bank since 1884.
Junction City celebrates its birthday with a special surprise
Junction City celebrates its birthday with special surprise
Junction City celebrates its birthday with special surprise