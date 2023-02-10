Christ The King’s food drive collects nearly 3,000 canned food for Project Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from Christ the King Catholic School collected nearly 3,000 cans to donate to the homeless shelter as part of a competitive community food drive.

Christ the King hosted its canned food drive Thursday, Feb. 9, and made it a competition. The school split its students into two teams — Side A and Side B — to see who would collect the most food. The winner would be rewarded with a jeans day on Friday, Feb. 10.

Side B brought in a bit more food and was deemed the food drive winner. However, Project Topeka is the real winner because the organization received all 2,977 of the collected cans of food.

Two fifth-grade students from the school said the food drive is fun and rewarding since the students are taking the time to help others.

“I am very proud because it was fun, and we all worked together to bring the cans down and count them,” said Kinsley Roth, a Christ the King fifth-grade student.

“It’s because you want to help people out instead of just doing it for competition,” said Rowan McGranahan, Christ the King fifth-grade student. “You want to do it so others can have a great life, or so they don’t have to go without food for a couple of days.”

This is the 28th year the catholic school has put together its food drive.

