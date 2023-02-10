Christ The King’s food drive collects nearly 3,000 canned food for Project Topeka

Students from Christ the King Catholic School collected nearly 3,000 cans to donate to the...
Students from Christ the King Catholic School collected nearly 3,000 cans to donate to the homeless shelter as part of a competition while helping a community food drive.(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from Christ the King Catholic School collected nearly 3,000 cans to donate to the homeless shelter as part of a competitive community food drive.

Christ the King hosted its canned food drive Thursday, Feb. 9, and made it a competition. The school split its students into two teams — Side A and Side B — to see who would collect the most food. The winner would be rewarded with a jeans day on Friday, Feb. 10.

Side B brought in a bit more food and was deemed the food drive winner. However, Project Topeka is the real winner because the organization received all 2,977 of the collected cans of food.

Two fifth-grade students from the school said the food drive is fun and rewarding since the students are taking the time to help others.

“I am very proud because it was fun, and we all worked together to bring the cans down and count them,” said Kinsley Roth, a Christ the King fifth-grade student.

“It’s because you want to help people out instead of just doing it for competition,” said Rowan McGranahan, Christ the King fifth-grade student. “You want to do it so others can have a great life, or so they don’t have to go without food for a couple of days.”

This is the 28th year the catholic school has put together its food drive.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darren James Denter, 49, of Old Monroe, Missouri, is behind bars after officials in Dickinson...
Nearly 200 lbs of marijuana, 1,000 candy bars seized in Dickinson Co. bust
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Patricia Nichols (left), Sheila Walker (center), Marques Cates (right).
Three arrested after loaded syringes, guns, drugs found during traffic stop
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
Officials respond to a train accident south of Burlingame on Feb. 9, 2023.
Fatality occurs in train accident south of Burlingame

Latest News

On February 9, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that a jury returned guilty...
Lawrence man convicted in 2014 sexual battery case
One man suffered an infection from a brown recluse spider bite about five years ago, after...
Pest control expert hospitalized by spider bite, now shares tips to avoid
Rep. Vic Miller said he believes Kansans are ready to legalize marijuana and that...
Kansas House minority leader unveils cannabis amnesty bill
One man suffered an infection from a brown recluse spider bite about five years ago, after...
Pest control expert hospitalized by spider bite, now shares tips to avoid