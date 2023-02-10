Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wins 2022 Most Valuable Player award

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals teammates during the first half of the...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals teammates during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(Ed Zurga | AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX, Ariz. (WIBW) - Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has won the AP NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, his second of his career.

Mahomes led the NFL with 5,250 passing yards, 41 passing TD’s and a 77.5 QB rating, leading the Chiefs to a 14-3 regular season record and their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons.

The Chiefs QB won his first MVP in 2018, his first season as the starting quarterback. That season, he became the second QB in NFL history to record at least 5,000 passing yards and 50 touchdowns. Peyton Manning was the first to accomplish the feat in 2013.

The Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 Sunday, Feb. 12. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

