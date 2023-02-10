Chiefs players knew Patrick Mahomes would win MVP

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ. (WIBW) - Before the NFL Honors Thursday night, Patrick Mahomes’ teammates knew he would win MVP.

Mahomes received 48 of the 50 first place votes. Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen received the other two. This marks Mahmoes’ second MVP and first since 2019.

“I definitely think Pat Mahomes is the MVP, he’s the MVP for me and let’s get it done,” Defensive end Carlos Dunlap said.

“I think he’s had a tremendous season. I think he’s done a lot of great things this year. I think the numbers speak for themselves. Now he’s in the Super Bowl with a lot of things to support that to be the MVP in this league,” Wide Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scatling said.

“It’s unbelievable. With a guy like 15 back there, you just never know. He’s a special player and the greatness he brings to the table and you have to enjoy that as well,” Tight end Blake Bell said.

Nick Bose won Defensive Player of the Year where Chris Jones was a finalist. Dak Prescott won Walter Payton Man of the Year Award where Mahomes was a finalist. And, Justin Jefferson won the Offensive Player of the Year, another award Mahomes was a finalist for.

