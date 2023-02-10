Chiefs fans come together at Super Bowl 57 outdoor fan experience

PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - Chiefs fans from all over the world have gathered in Arizona to celebrate Kansas City’s trip to Super Bowl 57.

At the outdoor fan experience in Hance Park, fans had the opportunity to listen to live music, play cornhole and other games set up by the host committee, and interact with other members of Chiefs Kingdom.

“We walked in here and we heard ‘Go Chiefs’ at least 15 times before I mentioned we should keep track of how many times we hear that. So it’s just nice feeling like we’re amongst our own,” said one family.

Hance Park is welcoming in over 20,000 NFL fans every day leading up to the big game.

“Once that kick went through I was already online and we were looking to book and get everything set up.”

“We travel full time and we strategically plan our winters on where the Super Bowl is gonna be, because we always feel that Mahomes and Reid are gonna take us there. We went to Miami, we went to Tampa Bay, and now we’re here in Phoenix. It has been amazing.”

Chiefs fans from all over the world have gathered in Arizona to celebrate the team’s third trip to the big game in four years, one fan coming all the way from Dusseldorf.

“I just want to see them win. Some touchdowns from Mahomes on Kelce, this would be amazing. I like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce a lot, so this is a player thing I think.”

Even the youngest Chiefs fans have plenty to be happy about at these fan experiences.

