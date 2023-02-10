Car crashes after high-speed chase in Topeka

A car crashed early Friday near S.W. 17th and Mulvane after a high-speed pursuit in Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A car crashed early Friday in central Topeka after a high-speed pursuit in the capital city.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Friday near S.W. 17th and Mulvane.

The car appeared to have crashed into a tree on the north side of the Washburn University campus.

Multiple Topeka police units were on the scene and along nearby blocks to the west of the crash scene.

No injuries were being reported as of 5:45 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was taken into custody.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

