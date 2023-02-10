Broadband Roadshow looks to tackle digital inequities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Office of Broadband Development is going on the road.

On February 10, Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced the “Kansas Broadband Roadshow.”

The Broadband Office staff will travel throughout the state to meet and learn directly from Kansas residents about internet access and its availability in their communities. The office will hold events at 25 to 30 locations statewide, starting February 15 in Emporia.

The Broadband Office says the meetings will give them a better understanding of internet access needs across the state directly from Kansans.

“Now more than ever, reliable broadband is necessary to support employment, lifelong learning, access to essential services, and strong family relationships,” Toland said. “By listening to diverse communities across the state, we will be able to better address the specific challenges different areas face as we work toward Governor Kelly’s goal of getting every Kansan who wants access connected by 2030.”

The Broadband Office will pay special attention to groups and communities that historically have been disproportionately impacted by digital inequities. They say these groups include low-income households, aging populations, people with disabilities or language barriers, racial and ethnic minorities, rural inhabitants, incarcerated individuals, and veterans.

“Before funds are allocated for broadband support, states are tasked with creating a strategic, thoughtful approach to using the dollars they will receive to bring broadband to underserved communities,” said Jade Piros de Carvalho, Director of the Office of Broadband Development. “This listening tour will be foundational in the creation and strategic development of a planning document to connect and support all Kansans.”

Before funds are dispersed, plans will be submitted to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). All 50 U.S. states and six territories applied for planning grant funding from the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program and the Digital Equity Act program. Grant awards for all 56 eligible entities will be announced on a rolling basis.

The listening tours will consist of both onsite and virtual focus groups. For more information on the engagement sessions, click here.

