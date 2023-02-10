Axe the Ex aims to give singles some Valentine’s fun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Who says Valentine’s Day isn’t for singles? Axe and Ale has an event to chop down that attitude!

Co-owners Ashlee Spring and Chelsea Huston visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details on their Axe the Ex event. Singles - or couples! - can book a slot for some axe-throwing fun, and along with some special drink offerings.

Axe and Ale is located at 115 SE 6th St. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14.

For reservations, call 785-215-8889 or visit https://axealetopeka.com/.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.