Winter weather results in numerous crashes Thursday morning in Topeka area

Snow and rain that fell overnight resulted in slick conditions Thursday morning in the Topeka...
Snow and rain that fell overnight resulted in slick conditions Thursday morning in the Topeka area, including in the 600 block of S. Kansas Avenue.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Snow and rain that fell overnight resulted in slick streets and roadways Thursday morning in the Topeka area.

Several crashes were reported along Interstate 70 on the Kansas Turnpike east of Topeka.

Traffic was backed up for more than 2 hours on eastbound I-70 after a collision near the K-7 highway interchange, just west of Kansas City, Kan.

As crews were responding to that crash, Kansas Turnpike Authorities requested motorists avoid using I-70 in that area.

Traffic was being diverted at the Tonganoxie exit.

Around 6:45 a.m., traffic was allowed to proceed through the crash scene on the right eastbound shoulder.

Several other crashes and slide-offs were reported in the Douglas County area on Thursday morning.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in the crashes.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

