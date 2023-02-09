Wednesday’s Child - Elijah

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We think you’ll “flip” over our Wednesday’s Child this week!

His name is Elijah and he’s 14 years old. As Lori Hutchinson tells us, he’d love to have his own forever family.

Elijah is checking out Capital Gymnastics and Athletics with owner Triny Beckman. As he learns about the facility, we learn about Elijah. This high school freshman says he likes school.

“I like music and art. I like to draw and I like to make music. They’re teaching us to make our own beats on the iPad.” “So you might be a songwriter someday? A rapper?” “Maybe.”

It comes as no surprise he wants to be a musical artist someday. What is a surprise is his taste in music. He likes rap and also enjoys listening to classical pieces.

Overall, Elijah is a pretty typical teenager. He’s head over heels for watching videos, playing games and being outside.

“Watch YouTube, just funny, basically play games. Be outside and play basketball. Just explore everything.”

Next on the exploration list is adoption. Elijah hopes for an adoptive family who’s calm sometimes and outgoing other times, and has other kids in the house.

“So I can play basketball and video games with them.”

Most of all, he’d like a parent who will help him rise up and become his best self. It starts with the love and support of a forever family.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

