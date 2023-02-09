International pianist, Kuok-Wai, to perform at Washburn

Washburn University will host two free concerts that features the university’s wind ensemble and international concert pianist Lio Kuok-Wai. Both concerts will be held the Washburn University's White Concert Hall.(Washburn University)
By Jerick Tafoya
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will host two free concerts that feature the university’s wind ensemble and an international concert pianist.

On February 11, pianist Lio Kuok-Wai will perform a solo piano recital at Washburn’s White Concert Hall. Kuok-Wai’s program will include the following musical pieces: Mendelssohn, variations serieuses; Mozart, Piano Sonata in B-flat major, K.333; Chopin, Four Ballades.

Kuok-Wai is a Macau-born pianist who is globally active as a soloist and chamber musician. He has been praised as a “musician’s musician” and for his “sensitive playing.” He has performed at venues such as Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, Tonhalle Zürich, and Herkulessaal in Munich.

In January 2004, he received a Commendation of Merit from the chief executive of Macau. In 2013, Kuok-Wai received the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant. He also received the 2016 Career Advancement Award by the Musical Fund Society of Philadelphia.

Kuok-Wai studied at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts with Gabriel Kwok and at the Curtis Institute of Music with Gary Graffman. He was invited by Sir András Schiff to take part in his masterclasses in Europe and by Leon Fleisher to his mentorship program at Caramoor in upstate New York. He is currently pursuing an Artist Diploma at the International Centre for Music at Park University with Stanislav Ioudenitch.

Additionally, the Washburn University Wind Ensemble will perform on February 12 at 3 PM. Their concert will also be held at the White Concert Hall.

The ensemble’s program will include the following musical pieces: Crown Imperial by William Walton, Symphony for Band by Vincent Persichetti, Lullaby for Kirsten by Leslie Bassett, and First Suite in Eb by Gustav Holst.

