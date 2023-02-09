U.S. airman sentenced for child porn

In August 2021, while Bradley Wiley was a member of the U.S. Air Force stationed at McConnell...
In August 2021, while Bradley Wiley was a member of the U.S. Air Force stationed at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas, he used a Whatsapp account to send another user images of prepubescent children made to engage in sexual acts. Wiley has been sentenced to 210 month in prison for child pornography distribution.(KWCH)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A California man has been was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison for distributing child pornography.

According to court documents, in August 2022, Bradley Wiley, 29, of Chico, California, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography. Wiley was sentenced on February 8.

In August 2021, while Wiley was a member of the U.S. Air Force stationed at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas, he used a Whatsapp account to send another user images of prepubescent children made to engage in sexual acts.

The Department of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart prosecuted the case.

