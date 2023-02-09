Topeka man arrested for drugs after reports of known shoplifter at Home Depot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after drugs were found on him when officials responded to reports of a known shoplifter at a local Home Depot.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to Home Depot at 5900 SW Huntoon St. with reports of a known shoplifter.

When officials arrived, they said they found Jeffrey Mitchell, 52, of Topeka, who had a warrant out for his arrest. It was also found that Mitchell had drugs, drug paraphernalia and had stolen several items from Home Depot.

TPD said Mitchell was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, theft, possession of opiates and a City of Topeka warrant.

Mitchell remains behind bars with no bond listed.

