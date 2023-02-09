Topeka man arrested after 2 seperate fights lead to stolen vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after two separate fights led to a stolen vehicle in East Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 3600 block of SE 7th St. with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a physical fight had broken out between a suspect, identified as Reydavid J. Fuentes, 24, of Topeka, and another adult male. Fuentes had already left the scene upon TPD’s arrival.

TPD said officials were later called to the intersection of SE 7th and Rice Rd. with reports of another disturbance. Once here, they learned Funetes had again been involved in a physical fight with a second adult male. However, this time he also allegedly stole the victim’s vehicle.

Officials said they were able to locate Fuentes and arrest him. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on robbery, theft, battery and domestic battery. He remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond.

